Shiv Nadar steps down as Chief Strategy Officer and MD

With effect from 19 July 2021

HCL Technologies announced that Shiv Nadar, Chief Strategy Officer & Managing Director of the Company, on completing 76 years of age, has tendered his resignation as the Managing Director as well as the Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 19 July 2021.

The Board of the company has appointed C. Vijayakumar, President & CEO of the Company as the Managing Director of the Company with a title of CEO & Managing Director' for a term of five years with effect from 20 July 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)