Best Crop Science receives license to manufacture of Trifloxystrobin Technical (fungicide)

Best Agrolife announced that the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee has granted Licence for indigenous manufacture of Trifloxystrobin Technical u/s 9(3) to Best Crop Science LLP for the first time in India and with this new addition, it becomes the first agrochemical Company in India to manufacture and market Trifloxystrobin Technical.
Trifloxystrobin in terms of market size is lndia's no. 1 fungicide in demand.
This leading strobilurin fungicide possesses broad-spectrum control against fungal plant diseases and is an excellent compound for efficient integration into control programs against fungal pathogens in cereals, FNV. Trifloxystrobin Technical forms a secure reservoir of fungicide to provide long, lasting, weather, protected disease control.
