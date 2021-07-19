Tata Steel Mining and Jindal Stainless sign MoU for joint mining operations

Tata Steel Mining (TSML) and Jindal Stainless (JSL) signed a MoU on 16 July 2021 to jointly unearth the Chrome Ore locked up in the boundary between their mines located in Sukinda of Jajpur district, Odisha. This would help conservation of chromite ore which otherwise would have been left unmined forever.

This unique partnership sets an example for Sustainable Chrome Ore Mining in an innovative manner. This is a win-win-win partnership for the State of Odisha, TSML and JSL. Both the companies would now initiate steps to get necessary statutory approvals from concerned authorities before jointly starting mining operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)