TCS positioned as Leader in Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Complaint Management Operations

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Complaint Management Operations.

In an assessment of 22 PV and complaint management service providers, TCS was placed highest for Vision and Capability. According to the report, TCS is one of the fastest growing service providers within the pharmacovigilance market, and has accumulated significant scale across the pharmacovigilance value chain, including individual case study report (ICSR) case processing, literature screening, regulatory submission, aggregate reporting, and signal and risk management.

