Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.300.20 50 OPM %13.3315.00 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.040.03 33

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:46 IST

