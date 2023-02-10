Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.300.2013.3315.000.040.030.040.030.040.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)