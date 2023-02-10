Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.300.20 50 OPM %13.3315.00 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.040.03 33
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
