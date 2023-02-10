JUST IN
Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14600.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.23% to Rs 7.73 crore

Net profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.23% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.7313.38 -42 OPM %5.693.96 -PBDT0.150.14 7 PBT0.080.05 60 NP0.060.05 20

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:46 IST

