Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.23% to Rs 7.73 crore

Net profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.23% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.7313.385.693.960.150.140.080.050.060.05

