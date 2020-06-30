Shiva Suitings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 62.22% to Rs 1.46 croreNet loss of Shiva Suitings reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 62.22% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.52% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.64% to Rs 6.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.460.90 62 6.067.27 -17 OPM %-2.0513.33 -4.133.85 - PBDT-0.020.12 PL 0.260.28 -7 PBT-0.020.12 PL 0.260.28 -7 NP-0.030.08 PL 0.190.21 -10
