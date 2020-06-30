Kemp & Co standalone net profit rises 187.10% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.22% to Rs 0.71 croreNet profit of Kemp & Co rose 187.10% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.22% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 101.92% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.83% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.710.89 -20 3.073.26 -6 OPM %-25.35-33.71 --19.54-24.54 - PBDT0.880.11 700 1.130.37 205 PBT0.820.05 1540 0.870.12 625 NP0.890.31 187 1.050.52 102
