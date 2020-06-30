Kemp & Co standalone net profit rises 187.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.22% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Kemp & Co rose 187.10% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.22% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.92% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.83% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.710.893.073.26-25.35-33.71-19.54-24.540.880.111.130.370.820.050.870.120.890.311.050.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)