Shivansh Finserve reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Radhagobind Commercial reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Inland Printers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
G-Tech Info Training reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Gujarat Investa reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 87.02% to Rs 0.47 croreShivansh Finserve reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.02% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.473.62 -87 OPM %-4.2610.50 -PBDT00.38 -100 PBT00.38 -100 NP00.28 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU