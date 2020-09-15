Shivansh Finserve reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 87.02% to Rs 0.47 crore

Shivansh Finserve reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.02% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.473.62-4.2610.5000.3800.3800.28

