Shoppers Stop receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

Shoppers Stop has received revision in credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under -

Long term bank facilities (term loan Rs 220 crore) - CARE A+; Negative (revised from CARE AA-; Stable)

Long Term Bank Facilities (fund Based Rs 149 crore) - CARE A+; Negative (revised from CARE AA-; Stable)

Short Term Bank Facilities (non fund based Rs 38 crore) - CARE A1 (revised from CARE A1+)

Proposed Non Convertible Debentures (Rs 100 crore) - CARE A+; Negative (revised from CARE AA-; Stable)

First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 11:48 IST

