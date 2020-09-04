Equitas Small Finance Bank provides business update for August

Equitas Holdings announced that its subsidiary, Equitas Small Finance Bank reported that 35% of the gross advances availed moratorium as on August 2020 compared to 43% in July 2020 and 51% in June 2020.

The Bank reported collection efficiency of 77% for micro finance assets, 105% for small business loans and 72% for vehicle financing in the month of August 2020.

