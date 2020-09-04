Equitas Small Finance Bank provides business update for August

-
ALSO READ
Equitas SFB Q4 net down 33 pc at Rs 45 cr
Equitas Small Finance Bank steps up digital banking services
Equitas Small Finance Bank offers interest rate of 7% on savings account
Equitas Small Finance Bank launhces video KYC account
Equitas Small Finance Bank introduces Current Account with 'Sweep In Sweep Out' FD
-
Equitas Holdings announced that its subsidiary, Equitas Small Finance Bank reported that 35% of the gross advances availed moratorium as on August 2020 compared to 43% in July 2020 and 51% in June 2020.
The Bank reported collection efficiency of 77% for micro finance assets, 105% for small business loans and 72% for vehicle financing in the month of August 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU