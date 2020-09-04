L&T wins order from Ministry of Defence

Order valued between Rs 1000 cr to Rs 2500 cr

The defence arm of Larsen & Toubro has been awarded a Significant Contract by the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the Supply of four Regiments of Pinaka Weapon Systems.

The contract involves supply of Pinaka Launchers, Battery Command Posts and associated Engineering Support Package (ESP) for four Regiments. The Pinaka Launch system has been indigenously developed by L&T as part of Pinaka development program of Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO, ARDE) and functions as a high tech, all weather, long range, area fire artillery weapon system.

L&T has already executed similar orders from Ministry of Defence and supplied two Regiments of Pinaka systems earlier. With these orders, L&T takes pride in attaining cumulative six out of ten Regiments of Pinaka systems with the Indian Army. L&T Defence is also engaged with DRDO for future developments on this artillery system.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)