Future Retail allots 81,680 equity shares under ESOP

Future Retail has allotted 81,680 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to eligible employee(s) of the Company under the FRL ESOP - 2016.

Upon allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased to Rs. 108,45,68,158/- divided into 54,22,84,079 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each from Rs. 108,44,04,798/- divided into 54,22,02,399 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

