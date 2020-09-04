JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sensex drops 634 pts on broad based selling

IndusInd Bank allots 1.51 crore equity shares on preferential basis
Business Standard

Future Retail allots 81,680 equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Future Retail has allotted 81,680 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to eligible employee(s) of the Company under the FRL ESOP - 2016.

Upon allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased to Rs. 108,45,68,158/- divided into 54,22,84,079 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each from Rs. 108,44,04,798/- divided into 54,22,02,399 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 15:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU