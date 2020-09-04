JUST IN
Punjab & Sind Bank announces change in MD & CEO

Punjab & Sind Bank announced the appointment of S.

Krishnan as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Punjab & Sind Bank from the date of assumption of office till date of his superannuation. i.e. 31 May 2020 or until further orders which ever is earlier vice S Harisankar, who has retired on voluntary basis with effect from 03 September 2020.

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 13:08 IST

