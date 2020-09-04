Punjab & Sind Bank announces change in MD & CEO

-
ALSO READ
Punjab & Sind Bank to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr via QIP, preferential shares
Board of Punjab & Sind Bank to consider raising equity capital by way of QIP and preferential issue
HC restrains Punjab and Sind Bank from declaring educational society NPA
Punjab & Sind Bank board approves raising Rs 500 cr via QIP
Board of Punjab & Sind Bank decides to seek shareholders approval for QIP issue of Rs 500 cr
-
Punjab & Sind Bank announced the appointment of S.
Krishnan as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Punjab & Sind Bank from the date of assumption of office till date of his superannuation. i.e. 31 May 2020 or until further orders which ever is earlier vice S Harisankar, who has retired on voluntary basis with effect from 03 September 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU