Shoppers Stop standalone net profit declines 44.90% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 791.06 croreNet profit of Shoppers Stop declined 44.90% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 791.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 849.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 578.88% to Rs 78.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.07% to Rs 3481.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3591.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales791.06849.61 -7 3481.313591.49 -3 OPM %7.476.07 -7.285.89 - PBDT61.9349.79 24 258.75191.50 35 PBT16.4022.67 -28 123.6879.57 55 NP11.4520.78 -45 78.7511.60 579
