Shoppers Stop standalone net profit declines 44.90% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 791.06 crore

Net profit of declined 44.90% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 791.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 849.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 578.88% to Rs 78.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.07% to Rs 3481.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3591.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

791.06849.613481.313591.497.476.077.285.8961.9349.79258.75191.5016.4022.67123.6879.5711.4520.7878.7511.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)