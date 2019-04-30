Mahanivesh (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Mahanivesh (India) remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 99.28% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 0.0912.43 -99 OPM %66.6750.00 -00 - PBDT0.020.02 0 00 0 PBT0.020.02 0 00 0 NP0.020.02 0 00 0
