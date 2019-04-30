JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Geefcee Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Mahanivesh (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Mahanivesh (India) remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 99.28% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 0.0912.43 -99 OPM %66.6750.00 -00 - PBDT0.020.02 0 00 0 PBT0.020.02 0 00 0 NP0.020.02 0 00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 16:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU