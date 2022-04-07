Shree Digvijay Cement Co. to invest Rs 8 cr in renewable power for captive consumption

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. has executed a share purchase agreement with Trinethra Renewable Energy (power producer) and Continuum Green Energy (India) (promoter) for making investment of about Rs 8 crore, constituting 27% of the paid up share capital of the power producer for a contracted capacity of 8.10 MW hybrid wind and solar power.

This hybrid power contract will generate about 37% of total power requirement of the plant and put together with WHRS will constitute over 65% of the total power needs of the company with a considerable savings in the cost of power and environment footprint.

