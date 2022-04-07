Maruti Suzuki commences bookings for Next-Gen Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki India today announced the commencement of bookings for the Next-Gen Ertiga.

The Next-Gen Ertiga is powered by Next Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology. The Next-Gen Ertiga will be driven by an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, taking the customer comfort to an all-new height.

With an elevated new design, enhanced refinement and improved fuel-efficiency the Next-Gen Ertiga comes with a host of new-age technology and convenience features. With advanced connected car technology - Suzuki Connect and 17.78cm (7inch) SmartPlay Pro Touch Screen Infotainment System, Next-Gen Ertiga is all set to offer an unparalleled experience to customers. The Next-Gen Ertiga S-CNG will now be available in the ZXI variant as well, giving more value to customers.

