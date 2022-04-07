Maruti Suzuki commences bookings for Next-Gen Ertiga

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki total sales rise 2% YoY in March '22
Maruti Suzuki India, Quiklyz collaborate to offer monthly rental car offerings
Maruti Suzuki registers 2% YoY dip in December automobile production
Maruti Suzuki India partners with Quiklyz for subscription program
Maruti Suzuki records Dec sales of 1.53 lakh units
-
Maruti Suzuki India today announced the commencement of bookings for the Next-Gen Ertiga.
The Next-Gen Ertiga is powered by Next Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology. The Next-Gen Ertiga will be driven by an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, taking the customer comfort to an all-new height.
With an elevated new design, enhanced refinement and improved fuel-efficiency the Next-Gen Ertiga comes with a host of new-age technology and convenience features. With advanced connected car technology - Suzuki Connect and 17.78cm (7inch) SmartPlay Pro Touch Screen Infotainment System, Next-Gen Ertiga is all set to offer an unparalleled experience to customers. The Next-Gen Ertiga S-CNG will now be available in the ZXI variant as well, giving more value to customers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU