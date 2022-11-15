Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.81 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 122.58% to Rs 46.03 crore

Net profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 122.58% to Rs 46.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.46.0320.687.32-0.632.32-0.711.19-1.6410.81-1.17

