Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.81 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 122.58% to Rs 46.03 croreNet profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 122.58% to Rs 46.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales46.0320.68 123 OPM %7.32-0.63 -PBDT2.32-0.71 LP PBT1.19-1.64 LP NP10.81-1.17 LP
