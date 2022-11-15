Lime Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.71% to Rs 4.37 croreNet loss of Lime Chemicals reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.71% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.373.22 36 OPM %0.692.48 -PBDT0.050.04 25 PBT-0.030 0 NP-0.030 0
