Lime Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.71% to Rs 4.37 crore

Net loss of Lime Chemicals reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.71% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.373.220.692.480.050.04-0.030-0.030

