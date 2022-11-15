Shreyans Industries standalone net profit rises 3363.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 77.75% to Rs 212.31 croreNet profit of Shreyans Industries rose 3363.33% to Rs 20.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 77.75% to Rs 212.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales212.31119.44 78 OPM %14.560.98 -PBDT29.934.47 570 PBT26.611.24 2046 NP20.780.60 3363
