Jash Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shreyans Industries standalone net profit rises 3363.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 77.75% to Rs 212.31 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries rose 3363.33% to Rs 20.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 77.75% to Rs 212.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales212.31119.44 78 OPM %14.560.98 -PBDT29.934.47 570 PBT26.611.24 2046 NP20.780.60 3363

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:15 IST

