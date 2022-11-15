Shreyans Industries standalone net profit rises 3363.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 77.75% to Rs 212.31 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries rose 3363.33% to Rs 20.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 77.75% to Rs 212.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.212.31119.4414.560.9829.934.4726.611.2420.780.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)