Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.31 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.41% to Rs 12.78 croreNet loss of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.7812.01 6 OPM %-13.306.91 -PBDT-2.070.83 PL PBT-2.490.39 PL NP-2.310.39 PL
