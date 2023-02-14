Shree Nidhi Trading Company standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 76.92% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Shree Nidhi Trading Company rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.230.13 77 OPM %17.3923.08 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.040.02 100
