Shree Nidhi Trading Company standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Shree Nidhi Trading Company rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.230.1317.3923.080.040.030.040.030.040.02

