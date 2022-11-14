JUST IN
Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 57.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 69.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.25% to Rs 181.29 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 69.08% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 181.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 136.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales181.29136.05 33 OPM %7.5516.41 -PBDT15.7624.05 -34 PBT10.9520.61 -47 NP4.8715.75 -69

Mon, November 14 2022. 15:44 IST

