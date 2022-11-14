Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 69.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.25% to Rs 181.29 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 69.08% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 181.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 136.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.181.29136.057.5516.4115.7624.0510.9520.614.8715.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)