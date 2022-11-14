Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 69.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fertiliser stocks decline after Mansukh Mandaviya's comment
Shree Pushkar Chemicals spurts as Maharashtra-based unit commences operations
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 23.34% in the September 2022 quarter
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 33.25% to Rs 181.29 croreNet profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 69.08% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 181.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 136.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales181.29136.05 33 OPM %7.5516.41 -PBDT15.7624.05 -34 PBT10.9520.61 -47 NP4.8715.75 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU