Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering declined 7.67% to Rs 45.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.05% to Rs 716.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 493.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

