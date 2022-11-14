Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 45.05% to Rs 716.06 croreNet profit of Suprajit Engineering declined 7.67% to Rs 45.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.05% to Rs 716.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 493.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales716.06493.67 45 OPM %10.9916.22 -PBDT92.7391.71 1 PBT68.8277.08 -11 NP45.7549.55 -8
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
