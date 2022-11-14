Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit declines 43.75% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit declines 44.90% in the March 2022 quarter
Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit declines 30.75% in the September 2022 quarter
Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 56.64% in the September 2022 quarter
Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 562.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit declines 0.10% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 0.80 croreNet profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services declined 43.75% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.800.71 13 OPM %38.7560.56 -PBDT0.320.43 -26 PBT0.260.38 -32 NP0.180.32 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU