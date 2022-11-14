Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit declines 43.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services declined 43.75% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.800.7138.7560.560.320.430.260.380.180.32

