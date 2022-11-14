JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 57.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mohit Industries consolidated net profit declines 79.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.05% to Rs 44.64 crore

Net profit of Mohit Industries declined 79.49% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 44.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44.6443.32 3 OPM %3.94-2.38 -PBDT0.531.18 -55 PBT0.100.51 -80 NP0.080.39 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU