Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Spurts 8.28%

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd rose 8.28% today to trade at Rs 185. The S&P BSE Commodities index is up 0.35% to quote at 5074.93. The index is down 9.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd increased 7.27% and P I Industries Ltd added 5.9% on the day. The S&P BSE Commodities index went down 9.58 % over last one year compared to the 4.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd has lost 1.8% over last one month compared to 9.61% fall in S&P BSE Commodities index and 1.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4799 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 323.9 on 18 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 153.4 on 02 Feb 2023.

