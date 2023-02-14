EKI Energy Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd and Allcargo Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 February 2023.

EKI Energy Services Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 702.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27542 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd crashed 10.18% to Rs 6.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 213.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd lost 9.45% to Rs 678.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17248 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd shed 8.77% to Rs 201.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62252 shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd corrected 8.47% to Rs 370.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26270 shares in the past one month.

