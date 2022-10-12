Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 37.20% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.08% to Rs 48.42 croreNet profit of Shree Ram Proteins declined 37.20% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.08% to Rs 48.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales48.4280.81 -40 OPM %5.744.11 -PBDT1.812.43 -26 PBT1.522.20 -31 NP1.031.64 -37
