Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 37.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.08% to Rs 48.42 crore

Net profit of Shree Ram Proteins declined 37.20% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.08% to Rs 48.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.48.4280.815.744.111.812.431.522.201.031.64

