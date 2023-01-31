Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 55.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 45.98% to Rs 37.70 crore

Net profit of Shree Ram Proteins declined 55.83% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 45.98% to Rs 37.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.37.7069.796.533.601.181.820.931.600.531.20

