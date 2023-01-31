Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 55.83% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 37.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Sarda Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2022 quarter
Sarda Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Integrated Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Natraj Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 45.98% to Rs 37.70 croreNet profit of Shree Ram Proteins declined 55.83% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 45.98% to Rs 37.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.7069.79 -46 OPM %6.533.60 -PBDT1.181.82 -35 PBT0.931.60 -42 NP0.531.20 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU