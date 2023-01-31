JUST IN
Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 55.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 45.98% to Rs 37.70 crore

Net profit of Shree Ram Proteins declined 55.83% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 45.98% to Rs 37.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.7069.79 -46 OPM %6.533.60 -PBDT1.181.82 -35 PBT0.931.60 -42 NP0.531.20 -56

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 17:28 IST

