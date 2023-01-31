Valiant Organics consolidated net profit declines 26.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.19% to Rs 250.37 crore

Net profit of Valiant Organics declined 26.62% to Rs 21.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.19% to Rs 250.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 288.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.250.37288.4015.2617.4037.0551.4029.7943.7321.9729.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)