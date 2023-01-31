JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Permanent Magnets standalone net profit rises 152.50% in the December 2022 quarter

C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 60.04% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Valiant Organics consolidated net profit declines 26.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.19% to Rs 250.37 crore

Net profit of Valiant Organics declined 26.62% to Rs 21.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.19% to Rs 250.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 288.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales250.37288.40 -13 OPM %15.2617.40 -PBDT37.0551.40 -28 PBT29.7943.73 -32 NP21.9729.94 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 17:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU