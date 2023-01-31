Valiant Organics consolidated net profit declines 26.62% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 13.19% to Rs 250.37 croreNet profit of Valiant Organics declined 26.62% to Rs 21.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.19% to Rs 250.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 288.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales250.37288.40 -13 OPM %15.2617.40 -PBDT37.0551.40 -28 PBT29.7943.73 -32 NP21.9729.94 -27
