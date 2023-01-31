Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 22.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.72% to Rs 1788.20 crore

Net profit of Blue Star rose 22.97% to Rs 58.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 1788.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1506.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1788.201506.225.846.0195.6092.7780.0570.3258.4147.50

