JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Permanent Magnets standalone net profit rises 152.50% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ajcon Global Services consolidated net profit declines 30.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 81.99% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Ajcon Global Services declined 30.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 81.99% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.8610.33 -82 OPM %32.263.97 -PBDT0.420.41 2 PBT0.320.32 0 NP0.210.30 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 17:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU