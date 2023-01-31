Ajcon Global Services consolidated net profit declines 30.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ajcon Global Services consolidated net profit declines 34.38% in the September 2022 quarter
Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 54.76% in the December 2022 quarter
Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 32.87% in the December 2022 quarter
Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit declines 44.05% in the December 2022 quarter
Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 37.56% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 81.99% to Rs 1.86 croreNet profit of Ajcon Global Services declined 30.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 81.99% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.8610.33 -82 OPM %32.263.97 -PBDT0.420.41 2 PBT0.320.32 0 NP0.210.30 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU