Ajcon Global Services consolidated net profit declines 30.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 81.99% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Ajcon Global Services declined 30.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 81.99% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.8610.3332.263.970.420.410.320.320.210.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)