Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit declines 98.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.27% to Rs 26.36 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech declined 98.83% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.27% to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.26.3635.758.1913.481.863.750.021.570.021.71

