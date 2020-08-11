Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit declines 98.83% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.27% to Rs 26.36 croreNet profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech declined 98.83% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.27% to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.3635.75 -26 OPM %8.1913.48 -PBDT1.863.75 -50 PBT0.021.57 -99 NP0.021.71 -99
