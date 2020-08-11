JUST IN
Business Standard

Astron Paper & Board Mill consolidated net profit declines 63.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.67% to Rs 67.27 crore

Net profit of Astron Paper & Board Mill declined 63.33% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.67% to Rs 67.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 82.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales67.2782.71 -19 OPM %9.7812.77 -PBDT3.938.50 -54 PBT2.387.06 -66 NP1.834.99 -63

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 15:43 IST

