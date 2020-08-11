Astron Paper & Board Mill consolidated net profit declines 63.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Astron Paper & Board Mill consolidated net profit declines 57.12% in the March 2020 quarter
Astron Paper & Board Mill standalone net profit declines 16.40% in the March 2020 quarter
Genus Paper & Boards standalone net profit declines 81.32% in the December 2019 quarter
JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 97.23% in the June 2020 quarter
Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 70.92% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 18.67% to Rs 67.27 croreNet profit of Astron Paper & Board Mill declined 63.33% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.67% to Rs 67.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 82.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales67.2782.71 -19 OPM %9.7812.77 -PBDT3.938.50 -54 PBT2.387.06 -66 NP1.834.99 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU