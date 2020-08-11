JUST IN
Elecon Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.34% to Rs 134.78 crore

Net loss of Elecon Engineering Company reported to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.34% to Rs 134.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 271.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales134.78271.38 -50 OPM %-1.9711.68 -PBDT-17.1213.44 PL PBT-30.251.38 PL NP-20.620.45 PL

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 15:42 IST

