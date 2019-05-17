Shree Renuka Sugars reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.55% to Rs 1307.40 croreNet profit of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 426.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 1307.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1131.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 381.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2982.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.52% to Rs 4296.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5847.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1307.401131.50 16 4296.905847.60 -27 OPM %9.53-19.99 -5.85-3.14 - PBDT122.40-371.00 LP -116.20-641.70 82 PBT70.10-427.90 LP -329.60-873.90 62 NP3.40-426.00 LP -381.90-2982.10 87
