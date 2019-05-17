Shree Renuka Sugars reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.55% to Rs 1307.40 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 426.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 1307.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1131.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 381.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2982.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.52% to Rs 4296.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5847.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1307.401131.504296.905847.609.53-19.995.85-3.14122.40-371.00-116.20-641.7070.10-427.90-329.60-873.903.40-426.00-381.90-2982.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)