Ballarpur Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 521.30 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.77% to Rs 879.46 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 521.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 889.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 879.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 728.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1071.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2035.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.15% to Rs 3595.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2477.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

