L T Foods consolidated net profit declines 31.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.78% to Rs 1008.72 crore

of L T Foods declined 31.69% to Rs 21.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 1008.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1070.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year, declined 4.81% to Rs 137.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 3890.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3613.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1008.721070.643890.433613.708.818.7110.2110.4154.4160.30282.65265.9233.0345.97213.63215.8021.8431.97137.47144.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)