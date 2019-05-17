L T Foods consolidated net profit declines 31.69% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.78% to Rs 1008.72 croreNet profit of L T Foods declined 31.69% to Rs 21.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 1008.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1070.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.81% to Rs 137.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 3890.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3613.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1008.721070.64 -6 3890.433613.70 8 OPM %8.818.71 -10.2110.41 - PBDT54.4160.30 -10 282.65265.92 6 PBT33.0345.97 -28 213.63215.80 -1 NP21.8431.97 -32 137.47144.42 -5
