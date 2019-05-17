JUST IN
Blue Dart Express standalone net profit declines 62.32% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.73% to Rs 779.32 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express declined 62.32% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 779.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 716.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales779.32716.77 9 OPM %3.677.92 -PBDT30.0358.15 -48 PBT16.8947.09 -64 NP12.8634.13 -62

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 16:29 IST

