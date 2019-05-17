Blue Dart Express standalone net profit declines 62.32% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Blue Dart Express standalone net profit declines 31.08% in the December 2018 quarter
Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 151.78% in the March 2019 quarter
Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter
Blue Dart drops after weak Q4 result
Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.73% to Rs 779.32 croreNet profit of Blue Dart Express declined 62.32% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 779.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 716.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales779.32716.77 9 OPM %3.677.92 -PBDT30.0358.15 -48 PBT16.8947.09 -64 NP12.8634.13 -62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU