Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit rises 118.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.13% to Rs 63.24 croreNet profit of Shreeji Translogistics rose 118.69% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.13% to Rs 63.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.30% to Rs 3.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 124.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales63.2453.99 17 124.66110.45 13 OPM %10.209.35 -9.9510.74 - PBDT4.943.73 32 9.038.80 3 PBT3.381.69 100 5.544.85 14 NP2.341.07 119 3.873.04 27
