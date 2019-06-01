Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit rises 118.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.13% to Rs 63.24 crore

Net profit of rose 118.69% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.13% to Rs 63.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.30% to Rs 3.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 124.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

