Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 125.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 56.71% to Rs 40.43 crore

Net profit of rose 125.51% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.71% to Rs 40.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 192.19% to Rs 21.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 80.12% to Rs 140.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

40.4325.80140.5178.0164.5361.5966.4756.927.903.0931.1310.177.793.0030.659.795.482.4321.337.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)