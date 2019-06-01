Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 125.51% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 56.71% to Rs 40.43 crore

Net profit of Arman Financial Services rose 125.51% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.71% to Rs 40.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 192.19% to Rs 21.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 80.12% to Rs 140.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales40.4325.80 57 140.5178.01 80 OPM %64.5361.59 -66.4756.92 - PBDT7.903.09 156 31.1310.17 206 PBT7.793.00 160 30.659.79 213 NP5.482.43 126 21.337.30 192

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 14:41 IST

