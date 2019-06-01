Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 125.51% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 85.67% in the December 2018 quarter
Arman Financial Services' subsidiary Namra raises Rs 35 cr Refinance Assistance from NABARD
Arman Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Arman Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Wirecard partners RBL Bank to drive financial inclusion
-
Sales rise 56.71% to Rs 40.43 croreNet profit of Arman Financial Services rose 125.51% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.71% to Rs 40.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 192.19% to Rs 21.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 80.12% to Rs 140.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales40.4325.80 57 140.5178.01 80 OPM %64.5361.59 -66.4756.92 - PBDT7.903.09 156 31.1310.17 206 PBT7.793.00 160 30.659.79 213 NP5.482.43 126 21.337.30 192
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU