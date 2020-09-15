Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit rises 325.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Adinath Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
IWAI ready for maiden EXIM cargo movement through Indo Bangladesh Protocol route
M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 780.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Acme Resources reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.95 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Adinath Exim Resources rose 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.170.11 55 OPM %82.3581.82 -PBDT0.240.08 200 PBT0.230.06 283 NP0.170.04 325
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU