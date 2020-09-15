Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit rises 325.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Adinath Exim Resources rose 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.170.1182.3581.820.240.080.230.060.170.04

