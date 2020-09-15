JUST IN
Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit rises 325.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Adinath Exim Resources rose 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.170.11 55 OPM %82.3581.82 -PBDT0.240.08 200 PBT0.230.06 283 NP0.170.04 325

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:07 IST

