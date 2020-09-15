Jayaswal Neco Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 388.70 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.88% to Rs 311.89 croreNet Loss of Jayaswal Neco Industries reported to Rs 388.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 199.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.88% to Rs 311.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1109.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales311.891109.24 -72 OPM %-34.448.32 -PBDT-322.14-131.32 -145 PBT-388.59-199.29 -95 NP-388.70-199.22 -95
