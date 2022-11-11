Shreyas Shipping & Logistics consolidated net profit rises 104.76% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 82.67% to Rs 137.62 croreNet profit of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics rose 104.76% to Rs 60.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.67% to Rs 137.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales137.6275.34 83 OPM %53.4944.98 -PBDT71.3533.62 112 PBT60.8129.92 103 NP60.2829.44 105
