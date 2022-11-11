Shreyas Shipping & Logistics consolidated net profit rises 104.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 82.67% to Rs 137.62 crore

Net profit of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics rose 104.76% to Rs 60.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.67% to Rs 137.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.137.6275.3453.4944.9871.3533.6260.8129.9260.2829.44

