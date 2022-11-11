Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 5.17 croreNet profit of Jainex Aamcol rose 3.92% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.175.10 1 OPM %20.7022.35 -PBDT0.951.00 -5 PBT0.740.72 3 NP0.530.51 4
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
