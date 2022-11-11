Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 5.17 crore

Net profit of Jainex Aamcol rose 3.92% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.175.1020.7022.350.951.000.740.720.530.51

