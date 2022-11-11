Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 19.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.73% to Rs 64.37 croreNet profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 19.87% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 64.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales64.3758.66 10 OPM %16.7315.26 -PBDT9.527.98 19 PBT7.806.55 19 NP5.494.58 20
