Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 19.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.73% to Rs 64.37 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 19.87% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 64.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.64.3758.6616.7315.269.527.987.806.555.494.58

