Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 47.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 36.14% to Rs 55.04 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 47.90% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.14% to Rs 55.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.97% to Rs 27.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.15% to Rs 209.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

55.0440.43209.03189.7721.2619.0019.1017.8111.027.6239.9533.549.696.7636.2229.847.384.9927.3321.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)