Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 47.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 36.14% to Rs 55.04 croreNet profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 47.90% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.14% to Rs 55.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.97% to Rs 27.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.15% to Rs 209.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales55.0440.43 36 209.03189.77 10 OPM %21.2619.00 -19.1017.81 - PBDT11.027.62 45 39.9533.54 19 PBT9.696.76 43 36.2229.84 21 NP7.384.99 48 27.3321.87 25
