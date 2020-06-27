Zenith Fibres standalone net profit declines 69.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.46% to Rs 6.58 crore

Net profit of Zenith Fibres declined 69.39% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.46% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.59% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.93% to Rs 28.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

