Zenith Fibres standalone net profit declines 69.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.46% to Rs 6.58 croreNet profit of Zenith Fibres declined 69.39% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.46% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.59% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.93% to Rs 28.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.588.07 -18 28.3729.84 -5 OPM %10.4910.04 -5.712.38 - PBDT1.021.45 -30 3.503.20 9 PBT0.681.30 -48 2.612.60 0 NP0.300.98 -69 1.982.19 -10
